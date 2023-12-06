Navakerala Sadas in Ernakulam till December 10

December 06, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - KOCHI

The State Cabinet led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will travel through the 14 Assembly constituencies in Ernakulam as part of the ‘Navakerala Sadas’ public outreach programme starting here on Thursday.

Besides holding public meetings, they will meet invited guests in each constituency as part of the event. The first such meeting will take place at the Adlux Convention Centre at Angamaly at 9 a.m. on December 7. Invited guests from Angamaly, Aluva, and Paravur will attend.

The Chief Minister and Ministers will participate in ‘Navakerala Sadas’ at Angamaly and Aluva at 2 p.m. and 3.30 p.m. respectively. In North Paravur, the programme will be held at 5 p.m., according to an official communication.

On the second day, Mr. Vijayan will interact with invited guests from Vypeen, Kochi and Kalamassery constituencies at the IMA House at Kaloor. The public outreach programme will be later held at Njarakkal, Fort Kochi, and Kalamassery.

On December 9, the Chief Minister will interact with invited guests from Thripunithura, Thrikkakara, Piravom and Kunnathunad constituencies. The Sadas will be held later at Kakkanad, Thripunithura, Piravom, and Kolencherry.

On the concluding day on December 10, the Chief Minister will interact with invited guests from Perumbavoor, Kothamangalam, and Muvattupuzha at Hamara auditorium, Vengola. The programme will be held at Perumbavoor, Kothamangalam, and Muvattupuzha.

The public can submit petitions three hours before the start of the programme at all venues. Twenty-five counters have been arranged at each venue.

