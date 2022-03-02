‘Nava Keralam’ in tune with party’s position: Kodiyeri

‘New policy document has proposed receiving financial aid that will not hamper State’s interests’

Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] State Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said here on Wednesday that a misleading campaign was on to project that the 'Nava Keralam' policy document proposed by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is against the spirit of the draft political resolution to be presented at the 23rd party congress in Kannur.

The vision document was presented by Mr. Vijayan at the delegates’ session of the State conference of the party on Tuesday.

Mr. Balakrishnan said the party was not against receiving private investment and foreign financial aid earlier too. “The new policy document has proposed receiving financial aid that will not hamper the State’s interests. Such investments would boost the State’s development in the next 25 years. But there should be a clear perspective on the kind of loans that we should take,” he said.

The CPI(M) State Secretary said the State’s economy was under stress owing to inadequate support from the Centre. “The development perspective mooted under the vision document will strive to protect the interests of the poor. The party is clear in its position that foreign investment could be made in select sectors to boost production and to imbibe the advancements in modern technology,” he said.

Higher education sector

On criticism that the vision document has proposed opening up the State's higher education sector to corporates, Mr. Balakrishnan said efforts would be made to bring such private investments and initiatives under the ambit of the common policy that lays focus on ensuring social justice and merit. "The private initiatives will be under government control," he said.

Mr. Balakrishnan said the vision document would be placed for detailed discussion in the Left Democratic Front before a final draft is made. “We will invite the feedback from experts in various fields. The document will also be published in the public domain,” he said.