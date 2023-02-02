ADVERTISEMENT

Nature lovers on a mission to explore Kochi through its trees

February 02, 2023 12:12 am | Updated 12:12 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Two nature lovers in Kochi are exploring the varied facets of the city through its trees.

They have launched the ‘Walk in Neighbourhood’ initiative to understand the urban landscape and ecosystem in residential areas. “How often we have made an attempt to stop and watch the trees around. The tree walk is an attempt to spot the trees and nurture interesting conversations involving people who are passionate about the environment,” said Aswathi Jerome of the Trees of Cochin initiative.

She has embarked on the green journey with Manoj Kumar I.B., an environmentalist who is actively involved in creating ‘fruit forests’ in Ernakulam and outside. “The maiden walk in the neighbourhood was held at Panampilly Nagar on January 26. It focussed on the stories of Konna (Cassia Fistula) in bloom and the life around it. The effort was to experience the life of a seasonal tree in bloom and its associated flora and fauna,” said Manoj Kumar.

The nature lovers plan to have smaller groups of five to seven persons who are keen on exploring an ecosystem in a residential area. “We hope to have one walk every month in the next one year at select locations,” they said. The next leg of the event is scheduled for February 25.

