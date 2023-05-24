Natural gas supplies in Thrissur launched

May 24, 2023 05:56 pm | Updated 06:02 pm IST - KOCHI

Natural gas supply for Thrissur district from GAIL Kunnamkulam station, meant for domestic supplies and supplies to gas filling stations for motor vehicles using the IOAPL gas pipeline network, has been launched.

A GAIL communication here recently said that work on the 1.2-km pipeline from the GAIL station to the IOAPL station was completed last month. The supply has been streamlined after certification by the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO). Laying of optical fibre cables to control gas supply too has been completed, the communication said.

S. Mowar, executive director, GAIL, southern region, inaugurated the supply in the presence of M. Viju, general manager, GAIL, Kochi, and P.G. Joy and S. Harikumar, deputy general managers.

The GAIL project involved, in the first phase, supply of gas to industrial units in Kochi. The gas pipeline network was then extended to Mangalore in the second phase. Besides, the Koottanad-Coimbatore pipeline was completed. Along with these, the city gas supplies had begun in Palakkad and Coimbatore.

City gas supplies have been launched in Malappuram and Kannur districts as well. It is expected that works in Kasaragod district will be completed this year. The supplies in the southern districts will be taken up by AG&P. The supplies are expected to begin within a year, the communication added.

GAIL natural gas supply in Pathanamthitta, Idukki and Kottayam districts will be carried out by Shola Gas. Completion of supplies in these districts will see the culmination of GAIL gas supply work in all the districts in the State.

A total of 510 km of pipeline has been laid across Kerala for gas supplies. There are warning marks along the pipeline, and any construction work along these routes must be notified to the GAIL authorities. This is meant to avoid any accidents from gas leaks.