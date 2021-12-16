Natural gas pipelines to be laid in six Kochi city divisions

14,000 consumers evince interest in obtaining connection

Ending the five-year-long wait, the laying of supply pipelines for the natural gas distribution network within the Kochi Corporation limits will begin shortly.

The Kochi Corporation issued a demand note to the Indian Oil-Adani Gas Pvt Ltd, the agency which will distribute natural gas to the kitchens in the city, to lay the pipelines in six divisions the other day. It is for the first time that the supply lines are being laid in the city.

Kunnumpuram, Vennala, Palarivattom, Thammanam, Chakkaraparambu and Ponnurunni East are the divisions in which the lines would be laid. Once the lines are laid, connections will be provided to individual households. The laying of supply lines may take one month, said those associated with the project. Roads will have to be trenched at a width of 0.5 metre and a depth of one metre for laying the lines. As many as 14,000 consumers have already evinced interest in obtaining the connection. Pipes running into at least 100 km will have to be laid in the city for the supply. The natural gas will be available in the divisions that are located on the flanks of the national highway in the first phase as the steel grid for the supply was laid along the route. The Thrikkakara Municipality, which had issued permission for laying the pipelines in its 13 divisions earlier, has cleared the case of 11 more divisions. Kitchens in a few houses in the select divisions of the civic body have been using the natural gas for cooking needs.

A domestic consumer will have to pay an amount of ₹7,118 for obtaining the gas connection, which includes a security deposit of ₹1,000, and ₹6,000 as the connection cost. A rental scheme where a consumer has to pay ₹50 a month is also in the offing.