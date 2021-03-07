NATPAC to take accident prevention steps at 14 black spots

Agency gets Kerala Road Safety Authority’s work order to commence study on more black spots

The National Transportation Planning and Research Centre (NATPAC) is set to commence rectification measures for 14 of the 39 high-risk accident-prone black spots in Ernakulam that the agency had identified based on data from 2016 to 2018.

The 14 locales are part of the total 75 high-risk black spots that the agency had identified on State highways and other roads, which it will rectify using funds provided by the Kerala Road Safety Authority (KRSA). The 25 other black spots in Ernakulam are in national highway corridors that are maintained by either the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) or the PWD (NH Wing). These agencies that avail funds provided by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MORTH) will have to take steps to mitigate accidents. Ernakulam has 19 moderate-risk black spots, which take their total number to 58.

“NATPAC has completed data collection on the 14 locales, while rectification of [unscientific] design of accident-prone roads and junctions is under way,” said Ebin Sam, scientist in charge of NATPAC’s Kozhikode regional centre. He had led a team that mapped high-risk black spots and readied their list in 2019. “In addition, KRSA issued a work order to us on Friday, to identify more high-risk accident spots like the steep curve at Elamkulam on SA Road [which claimed the life of nine young two-wheeler riders and an autorickshaw driver during the past six months], based on data from 2018 to 2020 and to take rectification measures,” he added.

Black spots are identified based on accident data during a three-year time span, as per MORTH guidelines. The locales are then prioritised on the basis of their accident-prone nature.

It generally takes six months to conduct a detailed study of black spots, following which NATPAC suggests both short- and long-term measures to avert accidents.

Short-term measures can be implemented in up to three months, while medium-term measures might take six months to a year. Long-term measures, which might necessitate land acquisition, take some more time, sources said.