NATPAC survey report on Thrikkakara road development in a month

Having conducted a survey and collated feedback from motorists and residents of a dozen local bodies in and around Thrikkakara on the need to develop roads in the region, the National Transportation Planning and Research Centre (NATPAC) would hand over a report on it to the Infopark authorities in a month, informed sources said.

This comes in the wake of the Thrikkakara Development Forum (TDF) and IT professionals demanding development of wider access roads to Infopark, and also steps to decongest Collectorate Junction and Seaport-Airport Road.

“The survey is in its last leg, following which ridership details will be collated. This would shed light on the need to develop existing roads to build new roads and structures like flyovers and underpasses to lessen snarls at intersections. A transport master plan for the region can be developed based on the outcome of the survey report. It could well be a hub-and-spoke model around Infopark since many more IT professionals are set to work/settle in the area,” sources said.

There is also a need for direct eastward and westward connectivity from Infopark. This would in turn lessen the strain on the congested Seaport-Airport Road. There is an urgent need to develop the road that was mooted a decade ago, linking Chakkaraparambu on the NH Bypass with Seaport-Airport Road. A flyover or underpass would be needed at either end to streamline traffic flow.

On its part, TDF too is readying to step up campaign demanding steps to decongest the IT hub. “The government’s proposal to widen Seaport-Airport Road is a welcome step. Government agencies must desist from half-baked steps like limiting works to extending the width of the tarred portion at Collectorate Junction. A comprehensive project is needed in this regard,” said M.S. Anilkumar, general convenor, TDF.

The forum had launched a campaign to prevent the ‘IT hub becoming an accident hub’ since fatal and other road accidents were taking place owing to narrow and ill-maintained roads.

The forum has been creating awareness among stakeholders about the chaos that might prevail when roads are barricaded for the metro’s 11.20-km Kakkanad extension. It has also been spearheading efforts to decongest Collectorate Junction by acting in tandem with NATPAC.

