NATPAC suggests ways to overcome traffic bottlenecks in Kakkanad

October 18, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - KOCHI

Work to develop the Kakkanad Civil Station Junction, broadening of IMG-Infopark Road, four-laning of Seaport-Airport Road between Bharata Mata College and Civil Station Junction, and development of space for non-motorable transport are to be speeded up as immediate steps to find an answer to traffic bottlenecks in Kakkanad, said A.P.M. Mohammed Hanish, Principal Secretary, Industries and Health.

The proposals to handle traffic snarls in Kakkanad were submitted by the National Transportation Planning and Research Centre (NATPAC) after a survey by the agency with the support of the Thrikkakara Development Forum (TDF) and SCMS College of Engineering.

The NATPAC suggestions were unveiled by Uma Thomas, MLA, at a seminar organised by the forum. District Collector N.S.K. Umesh entrusted the task of leading the works with Regional Transport Officer G. Ananthakrishnan and Thrikkakara Assistant Commissioner of Police P. V. Baby, who were present at the seminar.

The major concern of the TDF is to find a solution to the increasing traffic jams at the district headquarters, which is also the hub of information technology companies. Road accidents have also gone up in the recent past, said TDF chairman Anilkumar.

Mr. Hanish suggested that the Thrikkakara Municipality take initiative to draw up a plan that would take care of development issues over the next 50 years. At the same time, immediate steps too should be taken to address the issues at hand, he added.

The development seminar also called for a detailed town development plan considering the importance of the area hosting Infopark and Smart City, said M.S. Jaya, regional town planner. Municipal chairperson Radhamani Pillai said that the civic body would take the lead in getting a detailed town planning scheme ready.

An earlier scheme involving establishment of an elevated walkway with escalators and moving platforms was also presented and discussed at the seminar on Wednesday.