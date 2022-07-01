NATPAC suggests ways to decongest Vyttila

Stress on making optimal use of two-lane corridors on Palarivattom and Alappuzha sides of junction

The National Transportation Planning and Research Centre (NATPAC) has submitted a list of three short-term proposals to decongest Vyttila Junction to the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) in the wake of there being no let-up in traffic snarls despite the PWD (NH wing) constructing a six-lane flyover in 2021.

The first proposal is to allow motorists from SA Road direct access to Kaniampuzha Road and the Vyttila Mobility Hub, by removing barricades placed on the northern side (Palarivattom side) of the junction. The police had installed barricades and curbed movement of vehicles through the Palarivattom side of the roundabout after traffic snarls worsened following commissioning of the flyover.

Official sources said the reopening of the two-lane corridor would avert the need for vehicles to and from Thripunithura being diverted through the southern side (Alappuzha side) of the junction.

The second suggestion is to divert vehicles from SA Road and Palarivattom through Kaniampuzha Road and the road that passes through the mobility hub. This could ultimately pave the way for the narrow Kunnara Park-Vyttila Road being made one way. The ill-maintained two-lane road is flanked by four-lane roads on either side.

The third suggestion, a medium-term one which will involve minimal land acquisition, is to widen the bellmouth of Kaniampuzha Road. “This will necessitate land acquisition at the free left turn from Palarivattom towards Kaniampuzha Road and the free left turn on the opposite side [Alappuzha side], which is now blocked by a power transformer,” sources said.

Ultimately, the proposals are for making optimal use of the underutilised two-lane corridors on the Palarivattom and Alappuzha sides of Vyttila Junction. This could even mean having a smaller roundabout on the southern side of the existing roundabound, it is learnt.

NATPAC has further suggested extending the service road of the National Highway Bypass northward, nearer to the railway line, to hew out a wider underpass beneath the Vyttila railway overbridge. The KIIFB in turn is expected to direct the PWD to ready an estimate to implement the proposals.

The long-term plans to decongest Vyttila will require acquisition of over two acres, considering the second phase development works of the Vyttila Mobility Hub and an elevated NH that has been mooted on the 16-km Edappally-Aroor NH 66 Bypass.