NATPAC rolls out mobile app on road safety practices

In order to provide information on road safety practices and first aid in the event of accidents, the National Transportation Planning and Research Centre (NATPAC) has rolled out a mobile application named “Safe Savari”.

Officials said the app would help users to react to specific issues of road safety such as accidents, distracted driving and indications of technical flaws in vehicles. Further, it could also be used to reach emergency assistance to accident victims under the “Platinum 10 Minutes” initiative and thus save their lives.

As part of it, a group of volunteers who are ready to provide “two-wheeler ambulance” have been registered with the agency.

The app was developed mainly targeting school students as part of the road safety awareness programme and includes topics such as safe riding and pedestrian safety.

In order to draw children’s interest, the developers have included 25 short films providing road safety tips, including 15 animation films lasting 50 to 55 seconds.

The Android app can be downloaded from the Google Play Store.

According to NATPAC officials, nearly 300 users have downloaded the app within a week of launching it.