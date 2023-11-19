NATPAC, other agencies hold campaign to drive home message of road safety in Kochi

November 19, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - KOCHI

Amidst reports that there is no noticeable let-up in accidents and fatalities despite the installation of 726 AI-enabled cameras across Kerala, the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims was observed in Kochi on Sunday.

Across the globe, the third Sunday of November is observed as the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims. The National Transportation Planning and Research Centre (NATPAC), which opened its Kochi regional office earlier this year and has been tasked with a host of road safety initiatives in the city, observed the day in coordination with the Centre for Environment and Development (CED) and CUTS International.

The agencies, in tandem with the police, Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA), National Safety Council of India (NSCI), and Vasan Eye Care spearheaded a soft-policing initiative on the High Court Junction-Subhash Bose Park stretch. This was followed by distribution of road safety pamphlets, interactions with a road accident victim, demonstration of first aid and trauma care, and a free eye-check up campaign.

NATPAC principal scientist V.S. Sanjay Kumar said organisers of the soft-policing initiative were shocked to see two-wheeler riders suddenly wear helmet on seeing police personnel and NSS volunteers on the stretch. “Road accidents can be reduced only if the three Es are adhered to in letter and spirit – [road] engineering, education and enforcement. Ultimately, road users, agencies that own roads and those that enforce norms must play their part in preventing accidents.”.

There is no point in adhering to rules in the vicinity of AI-enabled cameras. Accident prevention must go hand in hand with emergency and post-accident care. This will in turn help lessen the impact of injuries and prevent fatalities. Sadly, there is none to head Kerala Road Safety Authority (KRSA), the agency that coordinates road safety initiatives in the State and allots funds, after its executive director retired from service, said organisers.

With Ernakulam district home to the maximum number of vehicles and also recording the maximum number of road accidents and fatalities, an ‘Accident-Free Kochi’ project had been set in motion in 2022, as a starting point to achieve the larger mission of Accident-Free Kerala. The district has 15% or 703 of the total 4,598 accident-prone black spots in the State. Road safety experts have been demanding that NATPAC, and civic and enforcement agencies act in tandem to bring about safe, inclusive mobility in the district.

NATPAC Director Samson Mathew had expressed concern over fatalities per 100 crashes showing an increasing trend over the past five years in the district, which recorded the highest number of accidents and fatalities in Kerala during the 2017–2021 period. A total of 2,100 people died and 28,500 suffered injuries during the period in the district.

Speaking to The Hindu, Transport Commissioner S. Srijith said 65% of road accident fatalities involving two-wheeler riders could be avoided if they wore helmets. “It must also be strapped properly,” he added.

