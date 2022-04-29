NATPAC moots two more flyovers to decongest Vyttila

PWD directed to submit report on reducing extent of traffic islands

PWD directed to submit report on reducing extent of traffic islands

With a six-lane flyover built by the Public Works Department (NH Wing) failing to decongest Vyttila Junction, the National Transportation Planning and Research Centre (NATPAC) has recommended a pair of flyovers, one each on the Alappuzha and Palarivattom side, to streamline the flow of vehicles at what is the biggest junction in Kerala.

It has further suggested U-turns (like beneath Palarivattom flyover) and a skywalk, to ensure the safety of motorists and pedestrians. A meeting chaired by Industries Minister P. Rajeeve on Friday discussed a study report by NATPAC in this regard.

The PWD (NH wing) was directed to submit a report within 10 days, on reducing the extent of the unscientific traffic islands that it built at the junction as part of flyover works, in order to streamline vehicle flow in the short term. The traffic police had submitted its recommendations in this regard.

Those who attended the meeting included Hibi Eden, MP, Mayor M Anilkumar, District Collector Jafar Malik, Chairperson of Kochi Corporation’s Public Works Standing Committee Sunita Dixon and officials of PWD and NHAI.

Many of them sought lessening of the extent of land acquisition to develop the junction, from the estimated three acres. The participants directed NATPAC to minimise the extent of land that has to be acquired from traders and other landowners.

The PWD and the State government had received considerable flak since vehicles had to be regulated with the help of traffic signals, despite six-lane flyovers being commissioned at Vyttila and Kundannoor, in January 2021. This in turn worsened traffic congestion beneath the Vyttila flyover, prompting the police to post more personnel and redirect vehicles.