ADVERTISEMENT

National symposium on emerging technologies gets under way in Kochi

September 08, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A two-day national symposium on ‘Emerging technologies for green energy’ got under way here on Friday.

K.R. Jyothilal, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Energy, inaugurated the symposium. The event is being supported by BPCL Kochi Refinery, Cochin Shipyard Limited, Energy Management Centre Kerala, and Renewable Energy Organisation.

The symposium showcases emerging technologies in green hydrogen, battery energy storage, Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, and Blockchain for green energy adoption. The symposium will also discuss challenges faced in the adoption of renewable energy as well as the socio-economic impact of renewable energy transition.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US