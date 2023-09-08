National symposium on emerging technologies gets under way in Kochi

September 08, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - KOCHI

A two-day national symposium on ‘Emerging technologies for green energy’ got under way here on Friday.

K.R. Jyothilal, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Energy, inaugurated the symposium. The event is being supported by BPCL Kochi Refinery, Cochin Shipyard Limited, Energy Management Centre Kerala, and Renewable Energy Organisation.

The symposium showcases emerging technologies in green hydrogen, battery energy storage, Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, and Blockchain for green energy adoption. The symposium will also discuss challenges faced in the adoption of renewable energy as well as the socio-economic impact of renewable energy transition.