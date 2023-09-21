National Students’ Climate Conclave to be held in Thiruvananthapuram

September 21, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - KOCHI

National Students’ Climate Conclave ‘23, taking forward the concept and practice of school weather stations in the State under the aegis of Samagra Shiksha Kerala, will be held in Thiruvananthapuram in the middle of October, further strengthening promotion of education on climate change.

“The main objective of this conclave is to bring students from different parts of the nation to learn, discuss, present, and analyse the micro-climatic conditions and changes happening in their surroundings,” said the organisers of the programme.

Professional observers of weather, other prominent personalities in the field will address the seminar and encourage the student community to study and analyse their local areas in terms of climate variations. Students from classes 11 and 12 from various States will present their research proposals based on topics such as micro-climate studies, climate-related studies on natural disasters, health, agriculture, fisheries, biodiversity and technology, and socio-economic impact of climate change.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hands-on experience of weather instruments, visits to Kerala school weather stations, interactions among students from Kerala and other States, talks by eminent personalities and presentation of research proposals will be the key features of the conclave.

A total of 258 weather stations have been established in Kerala Higher Secondary schools under the Chief Minister’s 100-day action plan. The Kerala School Weather Stations has received worldwide attention for its innovative approach. Students take daily weather readings on rainfall, minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity, and wind speed.

These data have begun to be used by different agencies for their reliability and micro-level understanding of weather situations. The school weather programme goes in tandem with the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, which has been promoting education on climate change.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.