National Saras Mela in Kochi from December 21

December 20, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - KOCHI

Local Self-Government Minister M.B. Rajesh will inaugurate the National Saras Mela at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium, Kaloor, on Thursday. The Mela is being organised under the aegis of the Kudumbashree Mission.

Industries Minister P. Rajeeve, T.J. Vinod and Uma Thomas, MLAs, Mayor M. Anilkumar, and Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan will be among those present at the function, said a press release here.

The Mela is an exhibition and sale of products from rural areas in the country. It is on till January 1 and will exhibit products from enterprises run by women and self-help groups. Seminars, interactions among entrepreneurs from across the country, and cultural programmes are part of the programme, organisers said.

One of the key attractions of the Mela is the Indian food court featuring 300 preparations from different parts of the country put together by 120 women entrepreneurs. The Mela is being organised jointly Central and State governments. Nine Saras Melas have been organised so far under the aegis of the Kudumbashree Mission. This is the first Mela in Kochi.