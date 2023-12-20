GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

National Saras Mela in Kochi from December 21

December 20, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Local Self-Government Minister M.B. Rajesh will inaugurate the National Saras Mela at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium, Kaloor, on Thursday. The Mela is being organised under the aegis of the Kudumbashree Mission.

Industries Minister P. Rajeeve, T.J. Vinod and Uma Thomas, MLAs, Mayor M. Anilkumar, and Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan will be among those present at the function, said a press release here.

The Mela is an exhibition and sale of products from rural areas in the country. It is on till January 1 and will exhibit products from enterprises run by women and self-help groups. Seminars, interactions among entrepreneurs from across the country, and cultural programmes are part of the programme, organisers said.

One of the key attractions of the Mela is the Indian food court featuring 300 preparations from different parts of the country put together by 120 women entrepreneurs. The Mela is being organised jointly Central and State governments. Nine Saras Melas have been organised so far under the aegis of the Kudumbashree Mission. This is the first Mela in Kochi.

Related Topics

Kochi

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.