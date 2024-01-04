ADVERTISEMENT

National meet on marine fisheries in Kochi on Friday

January 04, 2024 01:19 am | Updated 01:20 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

NITI Aayog vice chairman Suman Bery, member Ramesh Chand, and officials of the Ministry of Fisheries and Fisheries departments of nine States and a Union Territory will attend a national meet on tapping the potential of marine fisheries in Kochi on Friday. The coming together of Union and State governments is to ensure sustainable growth of India’s marine fisheries and to prepare a roadmap for the future, said a communication here on Wednesday.

The meeting, to be held at the ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI), will discuss issues in the sector and evolve strategies for optimal utilisation of highly prospective marine resources. The workshop is being organised in association with the CMFRI and the Fisheries department.

Representatives of the governments of West Bengal, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Andaman and Nicobar Islands will attend. An array of stakeholders, including policy makers from Central and State governments, leading industry experts and researchers will attend the meet that will serve as a platform for experience sharing and dialogues on the challenges and potential of marine fisheries.

