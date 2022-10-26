National Lok Adalat to be held in Ernakulam on November 12

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
October 26, 2022 21:53 IST

The National Lok Adalat, which offers people the opportunity to redress their grievances regarding pending cases and disputes that have not reached courts, will be held on November 12.

Disputes relating to banks, financial institutions, and government agencies will be considered at the adalat to be held at the Ernakulam District Court Centre and the centres in Kochi, Paravur, Aluva, Perumbavur, Muvattupuzha, and Kothamangalam.

The adalat in Ernakulam district is organised by the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) and the Taluk Legal Services Committees.

An 11-day special drive for considering petty cases will be launched in all magistrate courts in the district on November 1, and special sittings of these courts will be held on November 12, said a communication issued by Honey M. Varghese, chairperson, DLSA, and District Judge, and N. Renjith Krishnan, secretary, DLSA, and Sub Judge.

