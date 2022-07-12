National flags, Coast Guard ensigns found dumped

Four national flags and five Indian Coast Guard ensigns were among a large heap of objects found dumped on a plot near the crematorium at Irumbanam on Tuesday morning.

The dumped articles also included used lifejackets, uniforms, bags, and what appeared to be a flowchart of the names and designations of Navy personnel. Local residents spotted them and alerted Hill Palace police.

A case was registered under various Sections of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, and a probe has been launched. The police suspect that the objects could have been dumped by private contractors engaged either by the Navy or the Coast Guard for disposing of the scrap. However, it remains unclear how national flags and ensigns also got into the lot.

Defence sources in Kochi said the Navy and the Coast Guard had initiated an investigation. Details of civilian contractors entrusted with the collection of scrap from defence material organisations in Kochi are being gathered.