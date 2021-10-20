National Disaster Response Force team deployed in Aluva

KOCHI

20 October 2021 00:16 IST

Control rooms opened in all 34 rural police stations in the wake of heavy rain forecast

A 22-member company of the National Disaster Response Force would camp in Aluva to meet any emergency situation in the wake of heavy rain forecast for four days from Wednesday, said K. Karthick, District Police Chief (Rural), here on Tuesday. The team, camping at the Aluva YMCA, visited areas that had witnessed flooding in the past.

The team met people to discuss how they could be rehabilitated in case of any flooding in the coming days. Team commander Ram Babu and sub-inspector Pramod Kumar are leading the team.

Mr. Karthick said that police personnel had been deployed in strength to meet any emergency situation in rural areas, which face the threat of floods. Police officials were camping in police stations and police headquarters to coordinate the efforts. An emergency response team had been formed under the ACP. These response teams would be deployed wherever they were needed.

A communication from the police department said that the teams would help people make clarifications and share anxieties. People could contact the police stations on a 24-hour basis and all the 34 police stations had control rooms, which could be contacted. These facilities would be coordinated from the district police headquarters. Public announcements were being made to make people aware of the situation. Relief camp sites had been identified in case there was a case of flood in the low-lying areas. There would also be special camps for those affected by COVID 19, the communication said.

Those wanting to shift to safer grounds or to relief camps in case of floods could seek police help. People had been advised to carry the medicines they required as well essential items. Any traffic congestion would be addressed by the police. Emergency lights, pump sets, torches, and life jackets had been arranged by the police. Small boats had been arranged to be used in emergency situations. Personnel from the Rapid Deployment Force had been stationed in Aluva, said Mr. Karthick. He also appealed to the people not to spread rumours even as the situation on the water levels in dams and rivers was being officially disseminated through the District Police Chief's Facebook page, the communication said.