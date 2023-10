October 19, 2023 10:37 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST - KOCHI

A national conference on ‘Culture mosaic: lived cultures around us’, was held at Bharata Mata College, Thrikkakara, on Thursday.

Abraham Oliapurath, manager of the college, inaugurated the conference organised by the Research Centre and Postgraduate Department of English of the college.

C.S. Biju, K.M. Johnson, Lissy Kachappily, Thara Gangadharan, and Bini Rani Jose spoke.