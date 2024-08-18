ADVERTISEMENT

National cartoon exhibition in Kochi from August 21

Published - August 18, 2024 07:43 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A national cartoon exhibition will be held in Kochi from August 21 to 25 under the aegis of the Kerala Cartoon Academy, the Kerala Lalithakala Akademi and the Chavara Cultural Centre.

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman S. Somanath, a cartoonist himself, will be the chief guest at the inaugural function at Durbar Hall on August 21. He will also be given an honorary membership of the academy. A ‘Caricature challenge’ will be organised near the High Court premises on August 22 and 23 in solidarity with the victims of the Wayanad landslides. It is being organised in association with the Academy for Advanced Legal Studies and Training. The money collected during the exhibition will be contributed to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund. ‘Cartoon Kalari’ on August 24 will be inaugurated by Agriculture Minister P. Prasad. The valedictory function will be inaugurated by Industries Minister P. Rajeeve, according to a release from the academy.

