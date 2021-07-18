National award for CMFRI scientist

Kochi

18 July 2021 00:58 IST

Kajal Chakraborty, principal scientist at the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI), has won national recognition for his research efforts to develop a series of nutraceutical products from seaweeds to treat lifestyle diseases including diabetes. He bagged the prestigious Norman Borlaug National Award for Excellence in Agricultural Research instituted by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, said a communication from CMFRI here on Saturday.

The award, given away once in five years, carries a cash prize of ₹10 lakh. Besides, the scientist will be given a research grant of ₹1.5 crore for carrying out a challenging research project for five years.

Dr. Chakraborty’s research achievements involve developing and commercialising nutraceutical products from select seaweeds to combat rheumatoid arthritic pain, type-2 diabetes, dyslipidemia, hypertension and hypothyroidism.

