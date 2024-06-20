Natesan trying to secure political future of his son and protect family interests, says SDPI

Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan is trying to secure the political future of his son and protect his family’s interests through the statement that the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government is appeasing Muslims in the State, according to Social Democratic Party of India State president Muvattupuzha Ashraf Moulavi.

Mr. Moulavi said at a press conference on Thursday that Mr. Natesan’s statement was aimed at creating a political climate conducive to the communal politics of Sangh Parivar. Mr. Natesan should substantiate his allegation that minorities got undue benefits from the State government. The SDPI was challenging Mr. Natesan for an open debate on his statements. If unable to prove his allegation, Mr. Natesan should withdraw it and apologise to society.

Mr. Moulavi also criticised the State government for what he termed as its continuing silence over Mr. Natesan’s statement. The government appeared to be inclined to reap benefits from the statements of Mr. Natesan. The yogam general secretary was out to sabotage social justice through the statements, he said.

Mr. Natesan had made considerable gains by positioning himself with the LDF and the United Democratic Front from time to time. His statements were aimed at convincing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which won a Parliament seat in Kerala, that the yogam was instrumental in ensuring the victory and increasing its vote share in other constituencies, he said.

Mr. Moulavi said 10 members of the State Cabinet belonged to the Nair community whereas Muslims accounted for just two. While the Congress has sent only four members to the parliament since the formation of Kerala, the LDF had sent only three, he pointed out.

Mr. Natesan was out to sabotage the due representation of backward caste Hindu communities in various government entities including the Devaswom boards. The representation of various communities in the key positions would expose the statements of Mr. Natesan. The UDF as well as the LDF governments had handed over large tracts of public land to educational organisations of various communities. However, no land was given to any Muslim educational institution, he said.