Narrow, clogged drains worsen inundation in Kochi

Cochin Smart Mission under fire for unscientific drainage works

Even as Kochiites and others stuck in inundated houses, shops, and roads were seething in anger as almost all roads in the city were flooded in Tuesday’s intense rainfall, Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML) too has been caught in the firing line, along with the Kochi Corporation, for alleged unscientific drainage works.

Motorists and pedestrians had a tough time as even arterial roads, which were recently redeveloped as part of the Smart Cities project, got inundated. They included Shanmugham Road where redevelopment works were completed earlier this year and Banerjee Road where only electrical works are pending, both located in the city hub. Their entire road surface had been redone and their drains rebuilt, along with the renovation of medians, footpaths, and lights.

Sources in the agency attributed the openings/gratings of drains getting choked with plastic and other waste as among the reasons for rainwater not percolating into drains. “With the openings getting choked in rain, we may have to increase their diameter and also build more of them. Similarly, steps would be taken to prevent water from Providence Road overflowing into Banerjee Road,” they said.

Elderly injured

Ernakulam District Residents Associations Apex Council (EDRAAC) district secretary D.G. Suresh, a senior citizen, was among those who were injured after they slipped and fell as they were engaged in cleaning their houses after drains in their locality at Palarivattom overflowed following rain. He echoed the grouse of most Kochiites that civic agencies had failed to widen and deepen narrow canals and drains, including by removing encroachments into them.

“Steps must be taken so that water from drains and canals flow seamlessly into the backwaters. A master plan for this is long overdue. The Revenue department must bell the cat by pinpointing encroachments, following which the government must proactively clear them. Vote-bank politics and appeasement will not help anymore, since the climate has become unpredictable and rainfall more intense than ever before. In addition, all narrow pipe culverts beneath the NH Bypass must be replaced by box culverts to prevent waterlogging on either side,” he added.

Robotic cleaning

The residents’ apex body and many others have been critical of the Kochi Corporation not readying a robotic drainage cleaning system it had announced over a year ago, whereby drains could be de-clogged without removing the slabs over them.

Aravindakshan V.K., a resident of Kammattipadam near the KSRTC bus stand, spoke of how hundreds of families were affected as the entire area got inundated due to inadequate culverts beneath the railway line that was raised following the 2018 deluge. It often takes two or three days for the water to recede, he said.

While attributing large-scale inundation in the city to unprecedented rain and a ‘cloud-burst’-like situation within a five-hour time span, Mayor M. Anilkumar said steps would be taken in tandem with CSML to clean and widen the exit points of drains and canals.