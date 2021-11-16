Nano urea production unit likelyin Kochi

Leaders of the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, who met Mansukhk Madaviya, Union Minister for Fertilizers and Chemicals, in New Delhi on issues facing public sector units such as the Hindustan Insecticides Limited in Kochi, have been given an assurance that the possibility of producing nano urea under a partnership between Fertilizers and Chemicals Travancore (FACT) and Hindustan Insecticides Limited (HIL) would be pursued. HIL Employees’ Organisation’s general secretary K.N. Rupesh said here that an MoU was likely to be signed for the joint venture project soon. He said the modalities of the operations and the joint venture formation were being worked out and there should be no difficulty as HIL and FACT were being administered under the same Union Government department. Sources in FACT said here they had not received any confirmation on the possibility of the formation of a joint venture so far.

IFFCO (Indian Farmers’ Fertiliser Cooperative) has developed a nano technology-based liquid urea production as a solution to the excessive use of urea in conventional agriculture. Nano urea is a source of nitrogen, a major nutrient required for growth of plants.

BMS leaders Girish Chandra and P.K. Sathyan were in the delegation that met the Union Minister. Mr. Rupesh said that the Union Ministry had promised to re-examine the decision to close down the HIL unit near Kochi. The nano urea project would be of great benefit to both HIL and FACT, he said.