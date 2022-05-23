Nano aquaria to help increase household income of women entrepreneurs

Venture launched at Agatti Island in Lakshadweep

Venture launched at Agatti Island in Lakshadweep

The National Bureau of Fish Genetic Resources (NBFGR) under the Indian Council for Agricultural Research (ICAR) has launched a nano aquaria programme comprising breeding and distribution of ornamental shrimp and fishes in a joint venture with a private partner.

The programme has been launched at Agatti Island in Lakshadweep to promote community aquaculture and enhance the income of women entrepreneurs, said an NBFGR spokesperson.

ICAR-NBFGR has established a facility for marine ornamentals at Agatti Island along with hand-holding community aquaculture units that are maintained by women from the island. They will raise marine ornamentals to a marketable size for an alternate income source. It is a venture where science and social development are taken up by using locally available resources, the spokesperson added.

Explorations by ICAR-NBFGR have led to the discovery of new species and distributional records of fishes and shrimps in Indian waters. A total of 82 local islanders, 77 of whom are women, had a month’s training to develop capacity in growing these organisms. NBFGR supported the beneficiaries, and the group has successfully raised shrimps to a marketable size.

As part of biodiversity conservation and livelihood promotion on the islands, ICAR-NBFGR and VGP Marine Kingdom, based in Chennai, have signed an agreement to procure shrimps and fishes for trade and exports.

Nano aquarium is a new idea in the country. It is a package with a nano aquarium with synthetic salt, beneficial bacteria, and feed along with 10 captive-raised ornamental shrimps, which comprise the Peacock tail shrimp. It is a table-top aquarium, and the model has potential to create an ornamental marine organisms culture hub in Kerala for the benefit of local communities.

NBFGR has been conducting exploratory surveys off the Lakshadweep islands with focus on fish and shrimp species. These surveys have revealed diversity of symbiotic communities, which comprise colourful and undescribed shrimp species.