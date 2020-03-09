Naming of road invites criticism

Naming of a 200-metre city road segment after a deceased political leader has left a section of traders and local inhabitants miffed.

The civic authorities of Kochi on Tuesday named the road stretch between Ernakulam North overbridge and North Railway Station after former parliamentarian M.I. Shanavas. He was a native of Kochi and had a wide network of friends and relatives in the city from where he picked up the nuances of politics.

However, the naming of the road has not gone down well with people like V. Ajikumar, a dentist who had come to the area to open his dental clinic three decades ago.

“The road that runs through the area had long been known as North Railway Station Road. The name of the area has been given as North Railway Station Road in most of the commercial contracts including the registration of land and rental and purchase agreements of the properties. When the civic authorities change the name of the road in one fine morning, it would lead to a host of legal issues besides causing confusion,” said Dr. Ajikumar.

The civic authorities had earlier named it after Xavier Arakkal, another MP. This is the third time in three decades that the name of the road is being changed, he said.

George Thaliyath, who runs a dry-cleaning shop in the area, too feels that the naming of the road would lead to confusion among general public. The sudden change of name of the road will lead to confusion while giving the location of the shop in advertisements, he said.

At the same time, K.H. Zakkir, who is running a mobile shop in the area, said the name of the road was changed after the local traders submitting a memorandum to the civic authorities. The naming of the road need not cause any confusion, he said.

Defending the decision, Ernakulam North councillor Gracy Babu Jacob said there was no name for the nearly 200-metre road segment between the North overbridge and the North Railway Station. It was the road stretch between the ESI Road and Ernakulam North that was named after Xavier Arakkal, she said.

T.J. Vinod, the Ernakulam MLA, unveiled the signage.