Names proposed by Kerala govt. as in-charge VC of KTU did not meet UGC norms, Governor tells HC

November 18, 2022

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, in his capacity as Chancellor of the Abdul Kalam Technological University, on Friday, informed the Kerala High Court that Ciza Thomas, Senior Joint Director, Directorate of Technical Education, was given additional charge of the Vice Chancellor of the university since the names suggested by the State government as the in-charge Vice Chancellor were not in consonance with the spirit of the UGC Regulations, 2018.

The Chancellor submitted that the government had suggested the name of Saji Gopinath, Vice Chancellor, Digital University of Kerala, and he did not agree to it since Mr. Gopinath’s appointment as the Vice Chancellor was also under a cloud. The name of the Principal Secretary to the Government, Higher Education Department, was also proposed by the government. However, a Supreme Court judgment mandated that the Vice Chancellor should be an academician.

The suggestion for the appointment of the Pro Vice Chancellor could not be considered as his appointment was also in violation of the UGC regulations. In fact, the continuance of the Pro Vice Chancellor, whose term was coterminus with that of the Vice Chancellor, shall be void with effect from October 21, 2022, when the Supreme Court quashed the appointment of Rajasree M.S. as the Vice Chancellor.

The submissions were made in an affidavit filed by the Chancellor in response to a writ petition by the State government challenging the action of the Chancellor in giving additional charge of VC to Ciza Thomas.