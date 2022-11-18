  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Names proposed by Kerala govt. as in-charge VC of KTU did not meet UGC norms, Governor tells HC

Chancellor makes submission in an affidavit filed in response to a writ plea by the Kerala government challenging his action in giving additional charge of VC to Ciza Thomas

November 18, 2022 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, in his capacity as Chancellor of the Abdul Kalam Technological University, on Friday, informed the Kerala High Court that Ciza Thomas, Senior Joint Director, Directorate of Technical Education, was given additional charge of the Vice Chancellor of the university since the names suggested by the State government as the in-charge Vice Chancellor were not in consonance with the spirit of the UGC Regulations, 2018.

The Chancellor submitted that the government had suggested the name of Saji Gopinath, Vice Chancellor, Digital University of Kerala, and he did not agree to it since Mr. Gopinath’s appointment as the Vice Chancellor was also under a cloud. The name of the Principal Secretary to the Government, Higher Education Department, was also proposed by the government. However, a Supreme Court judgment mandated that the Vice Chancellor should be an academician.

The suggestion for the appointment of the Pro Vice Chancellor could not be considered as his appointment was also in violation of the UGC regulations. In fact, the continuance of the Pro Vice Chancellor, whose term was coterminus with that of the Vice Chancellor, shall be void with effect from October 21, 2022, when the Supreme Court quashed the appointment of Rajasree M.S. as the Vice Chancellor.

The submissions were made in an affidavit filed by the Chancellor in response to a writ petition by the State government challenging the action of the Chancellor in giving additional charge of VC to Ciza Thomas.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.