NADA apologises after goof-up in wrestler’s doping case

The National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) on Saturday apologised for wrongly attributing a wrestler caught for doping as a U-23 World Championships medallist.

Wrestler Ravinder Kumar was on Friday banned for four years for failing a dope test, but the NADA created confusion by identifying him as a World U-23 silver medallist which was not the case.

It was Ravinder Dahiya — not Ravinder Kumar — who had won a silver medal in the U-23 World Championships last year. Ravinder Dahiya said he had not been tested by the NADA.

“Error Clarification: This is to inform you all that we recently posted an order by the Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel (ADDP) against Mr. Ravinder Kumar. This is to clarify that he is not the same Ravinder Kumar who won a silver medal in the U-23 World Championship last year,” the NADA said.