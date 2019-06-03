Naatu Chantha a hit among city dwellers

At Naatu Chantha, a morning market for organic produce set up on Janatha Road at Vyttila, farm fresh fruits and vegetables were sold out in a few hours.

Customers like Faisal Naha, an advocate, who had heard of the market through social media and visited at noon had to return empty-handed. “For those of us who prefer organic food, it is difficult to get it in the city if not for markets like this,” he said.

The idea behind the market, which is being held for the first time in the city, was to eliminate mediators and carry chemical-free produce directly from the grower to the buyer, said Foji John, member of Swarajya, a non-profit group, who coordinated the event. “Besides vegetables and fruits, sellers also bring pepper, chilli powder, turmeric powder, coconut oil and pickle — all of which are grown and processed at home,” he said.

Francy Joshymon is at the event representing a six-month-old group of 15 women from Irinjalakuda who make snacks, juice and flour out of jackfruits grown at home.

“We are selling our home-made produce at a market like this for the first time. Like all organic produce, these are slightly expensive. Considering the price, customers are initially reluctant but are happy with the health benefits of products that contain no chemicals,” she said.