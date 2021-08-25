NAAC team begins evaluation

A peer team from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) started its evaluation of the academic and other achievements of the Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit here on Wednesday. The team is led by Srinivasa Varakhedi, Vice Chancellor of Kavikulaguru Kalidas Sanskrit University, Nagpur. The team members include Dr. Shalini Singh (Professor, Department of Psychology, Maharshi Dayanand University), Bhatia Mayuri (Professor, Department of Sanskrit, Gujarat University), Ravindra Ambadas Muley (Professor, Department of Sanskrit, University of Pune); and Mahua Mukherjee (Professor, Department of Dance), Rabindra Bharati University, according to an official release.

Dharmaraj Adat, Vice Chancellor of Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit, explained the activities of the university. The team made an initial evaluation of the academic activities.The peer team will visit the university’s regional centres on Thursday. The varsity had received ‘A’ grade in the first cycle of accreditation.