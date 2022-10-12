NAAC peer team visits Cusat

A seven-member team of the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) started the inspection of Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) on Wednesday.

The peer team is led by Dr. Bijoy Kumar Nanda, Former Vice Chancellor of Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology, Burla, Odisha. The other members of the team are Dr. Aravind Kumar Singh, Professor, North Eastern University, Shillong; Dr. V.K. Ratthan, Vice Chancellor, GNA University, Phagwara; Dr. K.M. Soni, Dean, Amity University, Noida, Uttar Pradesh; Dr Ramakrishna Seelam, Professor, SV University, Tirupati; Dr. Debasish Sur, Professor, University of Burdwan, West Bengal; and Dr. Prof. Ravisekhararaju Pujari, Dean, Sastra Deemed University, Tanjavur, according to an official release.

The university authorities said that they were confident of earning better results this time in view of the consistent academic and research development.