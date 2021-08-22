NAAC peer team to visit Sanskrit varsity

KOCHI

Process aimed at improving grading standards

The National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) peer team will visit the Kalady Sree Sankaracharya Sanskrit University in Ernakulam district of Kerala.

The three-day visit, as part of the second phase of accreditation, will begin on August 25, according to Vice Chancellor Dharmarajan Adat.

He said the university was looking forward to the visit of the team, which aimed to improve the grading standards of the institution.

He said the Sanskrit varsity was the only university in the State to get an ‘A’ grade in the first cycle of accreditation. In 2018, the university had implemented the system of Outcome-Based Teaching, Learning and Evaluation (OBTLE) at the postgraduate level. It is the first university in the State to introduce OBTLE.

The reassessment and subsequent meetings between the NAAC delegation and the university authorities will be held in accordance with the COVID-19 protocol and the pandemic-related guidelines issued by the University Grants Commission, he added.