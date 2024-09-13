ADVERTISEMENT

Myth that Kerala is unfit for industries being demolished, says CM

Published - September 13, 2024 12:46 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The top ranking received by the State at the national level recently has demolished the misinformation campaign that Kerala was unfit for industries, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

He was speaking after inaugurating Agappe Diagnostics’ second medical equipment manufacturing facility at the Kakkanad Kinfra Park, during a function held at Le Meridian Convention Centre here on September 12 (Thursday). Industries that had contributed to the development of both the State and the entire country were now setting up in Kerala, he said.

“Apart from immunisation, Kerala has managed unprecedented gains in treatment as well thanks to the companies. The arrival of new companies exemplifies the progress made by the State in the industrial sector. Our health sector managed to develop equipment indigenously even during the pandemic,” said Mr. Vijayan.

Industries minister P. Rajeeve delivered the keynote address.

