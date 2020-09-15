Mystery shrouds youth’s death after brawl

KOCHI

15 September 2020 21:52 IST

The Panangad police are groping in the dark over the alleged murder of a youngster who was injured in a mass brawl two days back before eventually succumbing to his injuries on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Fahadh Husaain, 19, of Nettoor. He was undergoing treatment at a private hospital. Hospital sources said that he had multiple injuries on his hand and leg but declined to reveal the exact cause of death.

According to the police, two gangs of youngsters, one possibly from Nettoor while the identity of the other group remains unknown as yet, was engaged in a brawl at INTUC Junction on late Sunday night. The victim got hacked on his hand and eventually died due to blood loss, said police sources.

Advertising

Advertising

The reason behind the brawl also remains blurred though there were reports that it was in someway connected to the haul of more than 3 kg of ganja nearly two months ago. The girl who was found in possession of the drug was released on bail recently and there was allegedly some skirmished in this connection.

The police had initially registered a case invoking IPC Section 307 (attempt to murder). However, the section was altered to IPC 302 (murder) following the victim's death.

The police remain clueless about the gangs involved and are still on the hunt. “Only after taking into custody those involved can we piece together the actual sequence of events. We are also in the process of examining the CCTV footage,” said a police officer associated with the probe.