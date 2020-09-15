Mystery shrouds youth’s death after brawl

The Panangad police are groping in the dark over the alleged murder of a youngster who was injured in a mass brawl two days back before eventually succumbing to his injuries on Monday.
The deceased was identified as Fahadh Husaain, 19, of Nettoor. He was undergoing treatment at a private hospital. Hospital sources said that he had multiple injuries on his hand and leg but declined to reveal the exact cause of death.
According to the police, two gangs of youngsters, one possibly from Nettoor while the identity of the other group remains unknown as yet, was engaged in a brawl at INTUC Junction on late Sunday night. The victim got hacked on his hand and eventually died due to blood loss, said police sources.
The reason behind the brawl also remains blurred though there were reports that it was in someway connected to the haul of more than 3 kg of ganja nearly two months ago. The girl who was found in possession of the drug was released on bail recently and there was allegedly some skirmished in this connection.
The police had initially registered a case invoking IPC Section 307 (attempt to murder). However, the section was altered to IPC 302 (murder) following the victim's death.
The police remain clueless about the gangs involved and are still on the hunt. “Only after taking into custody those involved can we piece together the actual sequence of events. We are also in the process of examining the CCTV footage,” said a police officer associated with the probe.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath