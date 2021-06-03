Mystery shrouds newborn’s ‘disappearance’

Police register case against woman hospitalised with ‘post-delivery bleeding’

A newborn, reportedly delivered by a 38-year-old woman at Thiruvaniyoor panchayat near here, has gone missing. The police have registered a case against the woman.

The woman is undergoing treatment at the Thripunithura taluk hospital where she was admitted on Wednesday, reportedly following post-delivery bleeding. She claimed to have delivered a baby at home. Since the baby was not with her, the hospital authorities turned suspicious and informed the Puthencruz police.

The police could not track the baby either, following which they registered a case under IPC Section 317 against the woman (whoever being the father or mother of a child under the age of twelve years, or having the care of such child, exposing or leaving such child in any place with the intention of wholly abandoning such child).

“We are yet to record the statement of the woman and only after that will we be able to reach any conclusion,” said a senior officer with the Puthencruz police.