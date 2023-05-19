Mystery shrouds death of young sailor from Kochi in Hong Kong

May 19, 2023 10:30 pm | Updated 10:30 pm IST - KOCHI

Mystery surrounds the death of a young sailor from Palluruthy after he had gone missing from a container vessel anchored in Hong Kong earlier this week.

The deceased was identified as Jijo Augustine, 26, of Palluruthy. He was working as TR wiper in the Liberia flagged-vessel named Kestrel of Mumbai-based XT shipping company.

A vessel of the Hong Kong fire service department had fished out the body of the victim south east of Cheung Chau, an island in Hong Kong, on Wednesday evening. According to a communication issued by the Hong Kong police to the office of the Consul General of India, it later emerged that the body was that of the victim who was reported as missing after he had fallen into the sea from the vessel on May 13.

Hibi Eden, MP, who had taken up the case with the Ministry of External Affairs and the Consul General of India in Hong Kong, was alerted about the discovery of the body on Thursday, and he passed on the information to the victim’s family.

“As per the report/letter [enclosed] provided by the Hong Kong police, no suspicious wounds, fractures, or superficial injuries were found on the body. However, the actual cause of death would be determined by autopsy,” said the communication received by Mr. Eden from Yogender Singh, Assistant Consular Officer in the office of the Consul General of India.

“The entire episode is mysterious and should be investigated. When the victim last spoke to his mother, he had spoken about being constantly harassed by three employees of the vessel. They were then reportedly dismissed from service following which he complained that he was receiving threats over phone,” said Mr. Eden who had since moved the Chief Minister’s office, Norka, and the External Affairs Ministry asking to make prompt arrangements for bringing home the body of the victim.

Shirley Jacob, the victim’s mother, had received a call from the captain of the ship on May 14 informing that her son had gone missing. She could not reach her son over phone since then, neither was there any communication from the company authorities thereafter. In her petition to the Palluruthy police, Ms. Jacob said her son had last called her on May 12 when he shared the problems he faced in the ship.

The police, however, did not register a case since it was beyond their jurisdiction.