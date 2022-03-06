Mystery over injury to toddler grows

Police waiting for kid to recover

Even as the mystery continues over the serious injuries sustained by a two-and-a-half-year-old girl while being in the care of her mother and since then admitted to a private hospital in Kozhanchery, the police are waiting for her to recover well enough to piece together the events.

The police have taken the accounts of the relatives that the injuries were self-inflicted with more than a pinch of salt. Doctors also have ruled out the theory of self-infliction repeated over and again by the child’s mother, grandmother, her maternal aunt and friend. Even the maternal aunt’s 12-year-old son who is now in the care of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) has repeated that narrative without fail to the police.

“We may now have to depend on the interactions with the child once she recovers to find out the truth. We had questioned the maternal aunt and friend multiple times but they repeated the statements,” said P.V. Baby, Assistant Commissioner, Thrikkakara. The maternal aunt and her friend Antony Tijin, who used to stay with the toddler’s family, had gone absconding for a while before a team from the city police picked them up from Mysore.

The toddler has coped well after the surgery to her fractured forearm on Thursday. “She has started sitting up on her own. Besides, she has started saying small words, which is a welcome sign of her recovering her speech. Her condition in general has improved,” a bulletin issued by the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church Medical Mission Hospital on Saturday said.

The child is likely to be discharged next week following which she is likely to be put under the care and protection of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC). Her father has sought the permission of CWC to take her for further treatment at the Sree Avittom Thirunal Hospital for Women and Children in Thiruvananthapuram.

“We will take a decision on the matter after consultations with the Directorate of Women and Child Development. The decision will be reached keeping in mind the best interests of the child,” said Bitty Joseph, chairperson, CWC.

The District Child Protection Unit is also awaiting the recovery of the child so that a child protection officer could be sent to interact with her. An initial report by a child protection officer has debunked the theory that the child’s injuries were self-inflicted.

The toddler was put on ventilator support when she was rushed from her apartment near Kakkanad in the early morning hours of February 21. Apart from severe injuries, including to the head and a fractured arm, there were also marks of older injuries giving rising to suspicions that she was a victim of assault over a period.