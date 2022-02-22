Mystery over injury to toddler deepens

Girl’s mother, grandmother giving conflicting statements to police

The mystery surrounding the incident in which a girl aged nearly three years old was admitted in a private hospital at Kolenchery with grievous injuries further deepened with her mother and grandmother giving reportedly conflicting statements about the turn of events. The elder sister of the mother and her suspected live-in partner, who had lived in the same apartment, are allegedly absconding.

The girl continues to be in ICU ventilator at the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church Medical Mission Hospital as her condition remains critical notwithstanding a slight improvement. A medical bulletin issued by the hospital on Tuesday reported a relative drop in the bleeding in the brain. She was found to have bleeding in her spinal cord and multiple fissures in one hand.

“There has been no seizures in the past 24 hours while her body temperature, heartbeat, and blood pressure remain normal. She is being treated to reduce brain swelling and to prevent seizures,” the bulletin said.

The girl was rushed to the hospital from her family’s apartment near Kakkanad in the early morning hours of Monday and was straight away put up on ventilator support.

“The child’s mother and grandmother kept giving conflicting statements, including that she was possessed. They claimed that she was hyperactive and the injuries were self-inflicting,” said K.A. Arun Kumar, vice-chairman of the district Child Welfare Council, after visiting the child at the hospital. They also reportedly claimed that the child suffered burn injuries during the course of a ritual held to drive away the ‘spirit’ that possessed her though it could not be verified.

Father’s claim

The child’s father, who turned up at the hospital in the afternoon, shot down the claims of his wife and mother-in-law and stated that the girl was normal. The girl’s mother had been living away from husband for the past more than seven months. He also levelled serious allegations, including substance abuse, against Antony Tijin, the live-in partner of his wife’s sister, and expressed concern for the safety of her 12-year-old son living with them.

C.H. Nagaraju, District Police Chief (Kochi City), also sounded sceptic about the theory of the child being hyperactive and the wounds being self-inflicted. He said that the child had marks of older injuries and if they were self-inflicted, the family is guilty of not treating her. “We are looking into the history of each injury,” he said.

The mother of the child has been booked under the Juvenile Justice Act for not looking after the child under her care and protection. The Child Welfare Committee (CWC) has categorised the girl as child in need of care and protection and asked the District Child Protection Unit to submit a report. A child protection officer visited the hospital for physical verification and a report will be submitted to the director of the Women and Child Development department and CWC.

The Kerala State Commission of Child Rights has registered a suo motu case and sought a report from the police. Commission Chairman K.V. Manoj Kumar is set to visit the child on Friday.

Antony Tijin had taken the apartment on rent on January 22 reportedly claiming that he had resigned his job with the cyber police to settle down with this wife in America. “Though he said that his wife, their son, her sister and son and mother will be staying at the apartment, we haven’t seen anyone else except for the boy outside as the door was always locked from inside. I came to know that they had left the apartment from the CCTV footage and when the police came calling,” said Abdul Rahman, the apartment owner.

CCTV footage from the apartment initially show the mother and grandmother leaving the apartment with the girl in a car along with Antony. Shortly after 2 a.m., Antony and her live-in partner could be seen leaving the apartment in a hurry along with the boy.