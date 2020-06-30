Mystery over 12-year-old Hindi-speaking boy arriving in city

More than three months after they suspended operations due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Railway Childline came to the rescue of a 12-year-old boy who landed up at the South railway station on Monday afternoon.

The whereabouts of the boy who knew only Hindi and claimed to have come from Mumbai by Mangala Express remains unclear as he kept mumbling different stories.

“At one point, he said that he had left home to see Mumbai and then mistakenly boarded the train to Kerala. However, he could not confirm his home State nor share contact numbers of his parents,” said Shano Jose, coordinator, Railway Helpline, who had to go into 14-day quarantine immediately after the boy was quarantined in a facility in the city.

PPE kits sought

The incident draws attention to the need for a protocol to be followed in rescuing such children and a dedicated quarantine facility for them as their numbers are likely to only go up as train services resume normal operations. Railway Childline had rescued 493 children, including 62 girls, in two years.

Unless provided with Personal Protection Equipment kit, Railway Childline may run out of manpower if every time a staff who rescues a child needs to be sent into quarantine. “We are expecting Childline to provide us PPE kit,” said Mr. Jose.

The Child Welfare Committee (CWC) has now arranged three rooms at Government Girls Home for quarantining rescued girls notwithstanding the risk it poses to regular inmates.

Since there is no Government Boys Home in the district, making quarantine arrangements for boys remain an even greater challenge. Even before the pandemic, sheltering rescued boys for longer duration was an issue as they had to be taken to the boys’ homes either in Thrissur or Kottayam. So often, they were repatriated at the earliest.

“We have brought the need for separate quarantine facilities for rescued children and a permanent shelter home for boys in the district to the notice of the Collector and the authorities concerned,” said Bitty K. Joseph, Chairperson, CWC.

The plan of converting the building at Kakkanad, from where the Juvenile Justice Board previously operated, into a temporary quarantine facility is also being mooted. The idea is to convert it into a one-stop care centre for the rescued in the long run.