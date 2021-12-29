Mystery continues over discovery of woman’s charred body

KOCHI

Disappearance of victim’s younger sister adds to the puzzle

The investigation into the incident in which the body of a woman suspected to have charred to death was found in a room gutted in fire at her household at Peruvaram near North Paravur remained inconclusive for want of evidence to reconstruct the sequence of events to determine whether it was an accident or any foul play was involved.

The charred body of a 25-year-old woman was found in her household on Tuesday afternoon. The police have registered a case for unnatural death.

Adding to the mystery is the disappearance of the victim’s 22-year-old younger sister since the incident. Their parents were away and only the sisters were at the home when the incident took place. The police said that the missing woman had mental health issues and had gone missing twice in the past. The police had found her on both occasions and put her up in a shelter home after producing her before a magistrate. Later, the parents got her back home. Since then, they used to tie her to restrict her movement when they were away and that was the case on Tuesday.

“As per medical reports, she was burnt to death and there were no signs of external injuries or assault. There was the smell of kerosene in the room. We will have to find the missing girl to reach any kind of conclusion,” the North Paravur police said.

Incidentally, though the younger sister had gone missing, the gate to the house had remained closed indicating that she might have scaled the wall. The police could not find any helpful footage from the CCTVs around the household though she was found walking along the road from another CCTV on Wednesday afternoon. The police have found some bloodstains from the scene and would sent them for further examination. The victim had reportedly called the parents repeatedly before she met with the tragic end.

People in the neighbourhood had noticed smoke emanating from the household and alerted the police and fire force personnel.

K. Karthik, District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) visited the spot on Wednesday and took stock of the progress of the investigation. Efforts have been intensified to trace the missing woman.