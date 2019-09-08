MVD to target young violators

The Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) has embarked on a special intense campaign targeting young traffic violators this vacation.

Accordingly, enforcement squads will pick up underage persons found driving without licence. Violators of motor vehicle rules will be slapped with charges based on the amended law.

Four squads will be active in the district during the holiday season. Two squads under the Ernakulam Regional Transport Office are covering Mattancherry, Thripunithura, Ernakulam, Aluva, Paravur, and Angamaly. Besides, one squad each of the Muvattupuzha RTO and Enforcement RTO are also on the ground. Squads will be on duty round-the-clock including on Thiruvonam day.

Special checks are also being conducted around college campuses. The department is also planning campus-friendly awareness campaigns on motor vehicle rules once classes resume after vacation.