MVD to act tough on users of faulty number plates

Department collected a total of ₹83 lakh as fine from erring motorists in 3,288 cases in September

Faced with youth and others zooming past in new-generation motorbikes and cars bearing illegible, hidden, or non-existent registration number plates, and not bothering to stop when requested, the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) will go into overdrive in the coming weeks to rein them in.

Number plate is the basic identity of a vessel, which also enables detection of offences. A total of ₹83 lakh was collected as fine in September from motorists, in 3,288 cases. This was for offences ranging from improper number plates and not wearing helmets, to unauthorised alteration of different vehicles, said Shaji Madhavan, Enforcement RTO.

The cases registered would have been much more but for COVID-19 restrictions. Subsequently, four interceptor vans of the MVD allotted to Ernakulam district and other enforcement units were not able to function optimally, it is learnt.

“As per rules, the automobile dealer must affix high-security registration number plates having dedicated serial number and hologram, which was made mandatory in April 2019, on each vehicle. A special riveting process is adopted for this, to ensure that it is tamper-proof. A rivet remover is needed to remove it. The number is also engraved on the windshield glass, in case of cars and bigger vehicles. Of late, many two-wheeler riders either remove the mud guard which bears the number plate or bend the plate in sharp angles, hampering their visibility,” Mr. Madhavan said.

There are also instances of motorists affixing fancy number plates to hoodwink law enforcers and give them the slip. While most other vehicle owners are adhering better to the rule, two-wheeler riders and goods carriers are the worst rule violators. Lorries from other States are especially at fault, even installing rear under guard in a manner covering a view of their number plate.

There is no excuse for two-wheelers to shun mandatory number plates, since its cost and that of helmet are covered in the vehicle cost and must be supplied by the dealer concerned, Mr. Madhavan said.