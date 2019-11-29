Kochi

MVD suspends licence over road rage

more-in

The Ernakulam Regional Transport Officer, K. Manoj Kumar, suspended the driving licence of a person for 15 days after he allegedly assaulted a fellow motorist at Edappally on Thursday around 10.45 a.m.

The action was taken on a petition the victim lodged with the Motor Vehicle Department (MVD). According to the petitioner, while heading to Rajagiri Hospital from Thevara, he had to swerve his car a bit to avoid knocking down a motorcyclist who had come from the wrong side on the Edappally metro road. His car brushed against another car in front of him and he offered to repair whatever damage caused. The petitioner said that though a few clips of negligible price under the car body were damaged, the other motorist abused him and slapped him across the face.

The MVD initiated action after finding the petition to be genuine.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Kochi
crime
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 29, 2019 2:11:46 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/mvd-suspends-licence-over-road-rage/article30110960.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY