MVD suspends licence over road rage

The Ernakulam Regional Transport Officer, K. Manoj Kumar, suspended the driving licence of a person for 15 days after he allegedly assaulted a fellow motorist at Edappally on Thursday around 10.45 a.m.
The action was taken on a petition the victim lodged with the Motor Vehicle Department (MVD). According to the petitioner, while heading to Rajagiri Hospital from Thevara, he had to swerve his car a bit to avoid knocking down a motorcyclist who had come from the wrong side on the Edappally metro road. His car brushed against another car in front of him and he offered to repair whatever damage caused. The petitioner said that though a few clips of negligible price under the car body were damaged, the other motorist abused him and slapped him across the face.
The MVD initiated action after finding the petition to be genuine.
