MVD suspends licence of two bus drivers

The Enforcement Wing of the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) has suspended the licence of Jishnu Raj of Vaikom, the driver of a private bus operating on the Vaikom-Edakochi route, for a period of nine days, on a complaint filed by a woman passenger that he had verbally abused her.

She had questioned the driver driving away before she alighted at a bus stop. Enforcement RTO (Ernakulam) G. Anantakrishnan suspended his licence after finding merit in the woman’s complaint.

He also suspended the licence of another private bus driver, Reji of Koothattukulam, on the charge of driving on the wrong side, completely obstructing the path of motorists coming from the opposite direction, near a railway gate at Mulanthuruthy.