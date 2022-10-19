MVD suspends fitness certificate of Kerala Blasters FC team bus

Worn-out rear tyres, broken rear-view mirror, and outdated location tracking system among defects identified in the vehicle

The Ernakulam Regional Transport Officer (RTO) has suspended the fitness certificate of the team bus of Kerala Blasters FC citing six major defects.

Though the Motor Vehicles department (MVD) had issued check report on Saturday when the team had a game at the Jawharlal Nehru International Stadium at Kaloor, follow-up action was taken on Wednesday. The coach can now hit the road only on obtaining fresh fitness certificate after rectifying the problems.

“The team had a practice session at Panampilly Nagar on Wednesday, and based on the management’s request, we allowed the team members to be dropped at the hotel in the coach subject to the condition not to exceed a speed of 15 km per hour. Thereafter, the coach was shifted to the workshop where we inspected it in detail,” said an MVD official.

Among the defects detected were the worn-out condition of two rear tyres and a deep crack to another tyre, making it susceptible to burst. The rear-view mirror alongside the driver’s seat was found broken. The validity of the vehicle location tracking system had expired and neither was it tagged to the MVD’s ‘Suraksha Mitr’ website.

The first aid box of the coach did not have enough medicines. Besides, the entire body of the coach, including the window glass, had vinyl stickers, including promotional and branding stuff and pictures, in violation of the High Court verdict.