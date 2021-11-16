MVD seizes caravan from film shooting location

KOCHI

16 November 2021

The Motor Vehicles Department has seized a Maharashtra-registered caravan used at a shooting location near Irumpanam for not paying the requisite tax. The officials of the enforcement wing slapped a fine of ₹25,000 on a person based here, who had offered the caravan for rent. Inspections revealed that the tax was not paid after bringing the caravan from Maharashtra. Caravans attract a quarterly tax of ₹1,000 per sqm in the State while a fine of ₹3,000 is charged, if it falls under the category of light motor vehicles, ₹4,000 for medium and ₹5,000 for heavy vehicles. Shaji Madhavan, Deputy Transport Commissioner, said on Tuesday that the owner of a caravan registered in other States could use it here for his or her personal use. But caravans registered outside could not be given on rent without paying the requisite tax applicable in the State.

lead actors in the film industry often sold their caravans after using it for a specific period. The persons, who buy these vehicles, later give it out on rent to others. It’s mostly seen in film shooting locations, he said.

The seized caravan was shifted to a workshop near Kakkanad.